New Yorkers march to end gun violence as city passes 1,000 shootings this year

NEW YORK — There have been more than 1,000 shootings around New York City this year and residents have had enough.

In total, there have been 1,014 shootings. To address the gun violence, the NYPD is shifting officers to areas experiencing upticks in shootings, collecting intelligence about crime and having officers engage with community residents.

Many of those residents have said they’re weary from the continued fight against violent crime. James Dobbins, director of nonprofit organization Guns Down Life up, marched against violence Wednesday.

“It’s dangerous,” he said. “It’s a shame that we can’t walk down the street, it could be a stray bullet, we got innocent kids getting hurt and killed by gun violence and it has to stop.”

Last month, police responded to 242 shootings compared to 91 in August of 2019; it’s a 166 percent increase. There were only 766 shootings in all of 2019, 754 shootings in all of 2018 and 798 shootings in all of 2017. In 2016, there were 998 shooting incidents. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea this week said officers are still “chasing down people with guns.”

“Despite all the continuing challenges, our NYPD officers are undaunted,” Shea said. “The work of our officers represents the best of the policing profession and it continues as they increasingly engage with all of our community partners to protect life, prevent crime and build safer neighborhoods.”

The number of shootings is steadily rising in all boroughs, except Staten Island. The Bronx is one of the boroughs that has seen the most bloodshed. District Attorney Darcel Clark said she believes rival gangs are stirring up violence— and forcing her hand.

“I don’t want to have to prosecute anybody. I want them all to live,” she said. “I think that there’s better ways to settle these scores than with guns.”

