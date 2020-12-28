New Yorkers gather to say ‘good riddance’ to 2020

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Who wouldn’t want to take a whack at 2020 and send it to the moon?

It’s time to prepare to start fresh in 2021.

In Times Square, it was National Good Riddance Day on Monday, which had more meaning than ever before!

“Hi, I am Linda and I say good riddance to COVID-19, social distancing, bad energy and fake friends,” one of dozens of people who lined up to say good riddance to 2020 told the crowd.

After the year we’ve all lived through, who wouldn’t want to say good riddance to 2020?

They lined up in Times Square in a 14-year-old tradition with a long list of grievances. The owner of a bar on restaurant row called Hold Fast joined them.

“I’m going to say good riddance to being socially distant because hospitality and not being together just doesn’t work,” the owner told the crowd.

Sarah Henry and her 9-year-old son Julian had this message.

“Good riddance to blended learning,” they shouted together.

Julian said it has been “horrible. On a scale of one to ten, a nine.”

His mother piped in: “I feel it was another year of learning that’s not learning.”

Newlyweds Greg Achoff and Maureen Steiner had a huge gripe.

“Good riddance to canceling our honeymoon,” they shouted together.

“We had gotten married in December. Our plan was to go on our honeymoon in the summer,” the groom said.

They’re hoping to go in 2021.

“Everything just runs more deep here,” Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance, told PIX11 News. “We got through this year, yes. Let’s celebrate and put it behind us.”

The Times Square Alliance event is inspired by a Latin American tradition during which dolls stuffed with bad memories are set ablaze.

This time it was a piñata stuffed with confetti that needed to be smashed.