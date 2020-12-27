New York works to raise hospital capacity for COVID-19 spike

NEW YORK — Officials are working with the medical community to increase hospital capacity in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

His remarks Sunday came as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached its highest level since mid-May.

Cuomo said that New York “remains locked in a footrace” between quick distribution of new vaccines and the proliferation of the coronavirus as the end of the holiday season nears.

“It has been a tough year and we still have several months ahead, Cuomo said, but he says that “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

