New York to begin destroying records of low-level marijuana conviction

Following a new state law that passed in 2019, the New York State Court system is ready to begin wiping low-level marijuana convictions from the records of people that were previously charged and convicted of specific marijuana possession crimes.

Individuals must fill out an application with the court where the original conviction took place. Those applications are then sent to the Division of Criminal Justice Services and applicable law enforcement agencies, who will destroy the already expunged records.

The application, along with instructions on how to fill it out, can be found by clicking on this link. An application can also be picked up in person at any courthouse. There is no cost to apply.

You can also request the destruction of the arrest, prosecution and criminal history records related to an expunged conviction.