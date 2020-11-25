New York state may speed up, permanently expand vote-by-mail

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Albany County Board of Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi, left, watches as Frank Bongiorno sorts absentee ballots at the Albany County Board of Elections, in Albany, N.Y. New York may permanently expand voting by mail, something it tried on a wide scale for the first time in 2020, while also trying to reform its molasses-slow and opaque process for counting absentee ballots. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, NY — New York may permanently expand voting by mail while also trying to speed up its molasses-slow process for counting absentee ballots.

A proposed constitutional amendment would do away with the rule limiting absentee voting to people who are ill, have a physical disability or will be out-of-town on Election Day.

The proposal cleared one round of legislative approval in 2019.

Senate Elections Committee Chairman Zellnor Myrie said he is optimistic it will pass a second required round as soon as January, which would clear the way for the amendment to be put before voters in a referendum as soon as next fall.