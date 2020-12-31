New York rapper MF Doom dies at 49

NEW YORK — Rapper Daniel Dumile, better known by the stage name MF Doom, died at the age of 49, his wife announced Thursday.

His wife wrote on the rapper’s Instagram page that Dumile passed on Oct. 31 of this year.

Dumile’s cause of death is unknown.

MF Doom’s family moved from London to Long Island when he was a child, though he never obtained American citizenship. He released six full length albums under various pseudonyms between 1999 and 2009. He collaborated with the likes of Gorillaz, Wu-Tang Clan and several of its members as a rapper and producer.

Locally, Congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman paid tribute to Doom in a tweet Thursday.

Rest in Peace, brother. MF DOOM Forever! pic.twitter.com/sBRvtPktCd — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 31, 2020

“Rest in Peace, brother. MF DOOM forever!,” Bowman wrote.

Dumile is survived by his wife. They had a son together, Malachi, who died at the age of 14 in 2017.