New York radio station HOT 97 fires employee due to involvement in 1989 murder

NEW YORK CITY — A man charged in the 1989 killing of Yusuf Hawkins, a Black teen shot after being set upon by a white mob, was fired from New York hip-hop radio station HOT 97 after a new documentary brought renewed attention to the murder case and revealed his involvement.

Pasquale Raucci, 50, had worked as “Paddy Duke” at the iconic New York station for decades.

The station announced over the weekend that Raucci was fired following outrage sparked by the documentary “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn.”

“After watching HBO’s ‘Storm over Brooklyn,’ HOT 97 was shocked and took swift action. Paddy Duke is no longer employed by HOT 97,” the statement said.

Hawkins had gone with some friends to look at a car in August 1989 when he was attacked by a group of white youths. He was shot and killed during the attack.

Raucci, then a teenager, was ultimately sentenced to probation and community service for having a bat as a weapon.

HOT 97 employees said they had no idea about Raucci’s past, with morning show co-host Laura Stylez, of Ebro in the Morning, saying they only knew him as “Paddy Duke,” and didn’t know his legal name.

In addition to his work at HOT 97, Raucci was featured in a music video for then-HOT 97 host and rapper Angie Martinez and served as a producer for her. Martinez now works at competing New York hip-hop station Power 105.1.

PIX11 was unable to reach Raucci Wednesday and did not receive comment from Martinez.