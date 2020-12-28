New York passes strongest COVID-19 eviction moratorium in the nation

NEW YORK — New York State passed the strongest COVID-19 eviction moratorium in the nation Monday.

State Senator Brian Kavanagh wrote the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act.

“We estimate that there are 4.1 million renter households in New York and we think about a quarter of them, maybe 20 or 25% of them, are behind on their rent,” Senator Kavanagh told PIX11 News.

Under the new law, tenants will be able to use a standardized form to declare a hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tenants can file the form in court or directly with their landlord.

“At that point, your landlord cannot move forward that eviction,” Kavanagh explained.

Homeowners and small landlords struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic will also be able to file a hardship declaration with their banks.

“They are also protected from foreclosure either on their taxes or on their mortgage,” Kavanagh.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said lawmakers “wanted to make sure that we get into the winter season and people are looking into the new year that people have some hope.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the measure into law and it would take effect immediately.

