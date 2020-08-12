Thousands still without power; Long Island remains hardest hit area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of customers across New York once again waking up in the dark Wednesday, more than week after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the region.

The tropical storm’s damaging winds toppled trees and power lines across the tri-state, initially knocking out power to millions.

Utility companies have called Isaias one of the biggest outage producers in recent years. But some elected officials have criticized the power providers’ preparedness and response.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he was disappointed by Con Edison and PSEG Long Island, even threatening to revoke both utility companies’ licenses.

The return of hot weather has compounded concerns about those still without power – and air conditioning.

New York outages

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, PSEG Long Island reported nearly 12,000 customers were still without power. At the peak of the outages, a total of 420,000 L.I. customers lost power in connection with the storm, per PSEG.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran voiced her frustration with the ongoing outages on the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday, giving PSEG an “F” grade for its response.

The county opened cooling and charging stations in Hicksville, Wantagh and Valley Stream to assist those without power or air conditioning.

Watch her full interview below:

Nassau executive gives PSEG an F grade for Isaias outage response

Con Edison reported thousands of New York customers were still without power as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A Con Ed official previously told PIX11 that a total of 260,000 customers lost power due to Isaias.

In New York City, 420 customers remain out of service due to Tropical Storm Isaias. About 115 outages were reported in Queens and the remaining in Brooklyn and the Bronx, while Manhattan and Staten Island had no outage reports as of Wednesday at noon.

Westchester County accounted for about 270 customers powerless due to Con Ed’s Isaias-related outages as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the company.

The company is also working on about 2,145 outages not related to the storm.

Con Ed is offering reimbursement of more than $500 worth of food and medication for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Also north of the city, utility company Orange & Rockland reported just under 150 New York customers without power.

New Jersey outages

New Jersey was in far better shape Wednesday, with just under 400 customers without power across the state as of 5 a.m., however thousands of customers have been reported outages since 2 p.m. as storms roll in.

At its peak, there were 1.4 million customers without power on Tuesday. By comparison, there were 1.7 million customer outages during Superstorm Sandy.

“New Jersey got literally whacked and [Isaias] really left its mark throughout the entire state,” Joe Fiordaliso, the president of the Board of Public Utilities, said last week.

Jersey City Power and Light reported over 35,600 customers without power as of 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

PSE&G in New Jersey said 6,755 customers were without service. A PSE&G spokesperson told PIX11 that about 490,000 New Jersey customers in total were without power after Isaias.

As thunderstorms rolled in Wednesday afternoon, Ocean County has 66,000 outages right now because of a severe thunderstorm passing through, according to Gov. Phil Murphy, “Ocean County is getting crushed right now.”

Orange & Rockland reported that only about 36 customers in NJ were still without power.