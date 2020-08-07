Over 600,000 still without power in NY, NJ days after Isaias hit tri-state region

A downed power line after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the tri-state region on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

NEW YORK — Over 650,000 customers across New York and New Jersey were still without power early Friday, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region Tuesday .

By Thursday night the number of those without electricity had slimmed as crews continued to work around the clock, but hundreds of thousands are still in the dark.

Isaias brought heavy rains and powerful, damaging winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.

New York outages

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Con Edison reported 105,026 customers across New York still without power. That’s down from over 118,000 customer outages the night before.

In New York City, Queens remains the hardest hit as nearly 24,000 customers had no service Friday morning. The Bronx saw over 11,000 customerswithout service, while Staten Island reported 12,550 customers with no power. Just under 1,800 were affected in Brooklyn and only 67 customers without power in Manhattan.

Westchester accounted for over 63,300 of Con Ed’s outages in the area early Friday.

A Con Ed official told PIX11 Wednesday that about 260,000 of their customers in total lost power due to Isaias and siad it could be days before some areas see power restored.

Rep. Max Rose spoke to PIX11 Morning News, criticizing Con Edison and the mayor for the lack of urgency to restore power to the outer boroughs. He is calling on an investigation into the outages.

Out on Long Island, over 215,100 were in the dark at 4:30 p.m. Friday — that’s up from about 209,000 customers Friday morning, according to data from PSEG.

North of the city, utility company Orange & Rockland reported over 20,500 New York customers without power Friday morning, with Rockland and Orange counties seeing the most.

New Jersey outages

Over 316,000 customers across New Jersey were still dealing with outages early Friday.

At its peak, there were 1.4 million households without power on Tuesday. By comparison, there were 1.7 million customer outages during Superstorm Sandy.

Utilities are still aiming to restore power to 80% of affected customers by Friday night and the remaining 20% by the end of the weekend, according to Joe Fiordaliso, the president of the Board of Public Utilities.

“New Jersey got literally whacked and [Isaias] really left its mark throughout the entire state,” Fiordaliso said.

Jersey City Power and Light reported 154,950 customers still dealing with outages at 4:30 p.m. Friday, down from 227,365 Friday morning. Monmouth and Morris counties continued to be the most affected. JCP&L Spokesperson Clifford Cole told PIX11 crews have been working hard to restore power and hope to get it done sooner than later.

PSE&G in NJ reported about 40,000 customers without service as of 5:30 p.m. in a statement to PIX11 News.

A PSE&G spokesperson told PIX11 that about 490,000 of their customers in New Jersey were without power after Isaias. She said it could be days before service is restored to some areas.

Utility company Orange & Rockland reported 18,349 customers still without power Friday morning.

Bergen County claimed the majority of these outages.

There are two issues that slowed down restoration times in the Garden State, according to Fiordaliso and Murphy.

First was that utility crews were unable to go out into the field on Tuesday during the height of the storm because the wind speeds were too high and made it too dangerous, Murphy said.

Additionally, the state power transmission system was damaged “considerably” during the storm, Fiordaliso said. Repairs need to be made before utilities can restore power to distribution lines.

“So it’s going to take a little time,” Fiordaliso said.

The state brought in 2,000 out-of-state crews to assist in the restoration process.