New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak-Buffalo Bills Football

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills’ Cole Beasley celebrates his touchdown with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is making an exception to its ban on large gathering to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game as long as all test negative beforehand.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart.

Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.

The game will be played on Jan. 9 or 10.

