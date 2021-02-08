New York expands eligibility for vaccine to people with comorbidities

NEW YORK — Beginning on Valentine’s Day people with comorbidities will be able to make an appointment online to get vaccinated as New York City prepares to open a new vaccination site at Citi Field in Queens.

Mayor bill de Blasio hopes to make it easier for residents in Queens, one of the hardest hit areas during the start of the pandemic, to now get vaccinated. He’s also hoping to target some essential workers.

“The focus will be on residents. There will be special vaccination for TLC drivers,” said de Blasio. “Also food service workers.”

In the Bronx — where Yankee Stadium was turned into a vaccination site for borough residents only — PIX11 spoke to Michael Proietti, who had just gotten his first dose of the vaccine. Prior to the pandemic, Proietti was an executive chef at the Morris Yacht & Beach Club; he’d even been featured on the Food Network.

He now works as a cook at a grocery store due to the pandemic’s impact on the service industry.

“I took a grocery store job just to make ends meet and keep it together,” he said.

Proietti sees the vaccine as a light at the end of a very dark tunnel

“It made me a little emotional,” Proietti said. “I feel like it’s maybe coming to an end, maybe we’re coming back to life.”

Nearly one million New York City residents have already received their first dose. Statewide, some 2.4 million people have been vaccinated. The focus now, according to the governor, is on expanding eligibility to New Yorkers with comorbidities.

“People will need to bring a doctor’s note or medical information that evidences that they have this comorbidity,” Cuomo said.

On Sunday, those New Yorkers will be able to make an appointment online and, beginning Monday Feb. 15,will be eligible for a vaccine.