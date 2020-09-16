New York education leader convicted for child sex crime

David Hay, Department of Education deputy chief of staff, was arrested in Wisconsin for accusations of using a computer to "facilitate a child sex crime," officials said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a 15-year-old boy has been convicted in federal court.

David Hay, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child enticement and possession of child pornography.

Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old.

He’d been a principal in Wisconsin before he came to New York, where he had no regular contact with students. In 2019, it was revealed he was part of a backlog of about 6,000 unfinished background checks.

Hay was fired when the NYC Department of Education learned of the allegations against him, DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said. He will never be allowed in an NYC public school again.

“This is a deeply disturbing case, and an awful development,” Barbot said.

Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 18 in Green Bay.