New York City’s vaccine protocols, explained

NEW YORK — As of Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccinations are being given to health care workers and nursing home residents in their facilities.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set up phases as we move into 2021 to determine who can get vaccinated and when.

“January will be primarily about reaching all those people who serve us and nursing homes,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “As you move into February we’re going to start getting out more and more into the general population.”

In February, New York should be moving into the CDC’s Phase 1B. That would get the vaccine to people over 75 and essential workers, including NYPD officers, FDNY members, teachers, school staff and correction officers, as well as postal, grocery and public transit workers.

Where will they get vaccinated?

“Our goal is to have that happen in the places that New Yorkers already trust, whether it’s the primary care doctor or the community or the community clinic or a local pharmacy,” said Health Commissioner David Chokshi.

This will be followed by the CDC’s Phase 1C. That’s for any other workers considered “essential.” This includes food service, construction and banking workers, as well as those ages 65 to 74 and anyone younger with high risk conditions. According to the CDC, this includes smoking, obesity, cancer, heart disease and other similar issues.

But as Mayor de Blasio says, the vaccination timetable isn’t clear.

“It will change because we’re constantly working through details with the state,” the mayor said.

Chokshi added that supply is key.

“So much of this does depend on the supply of the vaccine that’s available to us in terms of how quickly we’re able to move as well as how broadly we’re able to get it out to people,” he said.

New Jersey has a somewhat more specific vaccination plan. There will be six vaccination “mega-sites” in the state opening in January. Three are in North Jersey — including at the Meadowlands Sports Complex closest to New York City — and three are in South Jersey.

Chokshi added that now is the time to start asking questions.

“Have these questions answered by the clinicians,” he said. “Whether it’s a doctor or a nurse or a pharmacist who someone already trusts and has a relationship with.”