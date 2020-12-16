New York City prepares for major snowstorm Wednesday into Thursday

NEW YORK CITY — New York City is likely about to see the biggest snowstorm to hit the area in two years.

The Sanitation Department has been pre-positioning plows through the city, with 2,000 plow trucks at the ready ahead of a nor’easter arriving Wednesday afternoon.

They’re also pre-treating hundreds of miles of roadways using up to 700 salt spreaders.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Tuesday that rush hour Wednesday evening could be awful and advised commuters to leave their cars at home and take public transportation.

Mass transit will be the best option. The MTA has strapped chains to bus tires to help get New Yorkers around the city and through the snow. However, schedules could shift depending on the storm’s intensity.

MTA Commissioner Pat Foye said Tuesday that crews will be on standby to remove down trees and attend to any other weather-related challenges. He urged customers to use “extreme caution” while navigating the New York City Transit system during the storm.

Whipping winds and blizzard-like conditions could also result in power outages across New York.

Con Edison told the PIX11 Morning News how they’re preparing for Wednesday’s storm:

Con Ed on snowstorm prep, types of outages possible in NY

Con Edison spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz told the PIX11 Morning News how the utility company has prepared for Wednesday’s storm. He said over 200 mutual-aid crews from around the country are at the ready to help ConEd crews if mass outages hit.

ConEd warns New Yorkers to stay away from down lines that could be hidden by snow. Plus, ConEd is advising customers to sign up for text alerts at ConEd.com/text to get the latest updates and to help report outages.