New York City braces for another night of protests

MANHATTAN — The wait for final election results after a bitter political season stretches on as New Yorkers are expected to rally across the city for another night Friday.

New York City’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams says it’s a symptom of a tense political atmosphere.

“There always seems to be tension, I mean protesters are out there because they’re in pain,” Williams said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is hoping for the NYPD to turn down the temperature.

“Let’s be really clear what I expect of NYPD, is to go into any situation and work to de-escalate it and to keep everyone safe,” the mayor said Friday.

On Thursday night, a weekly rally at the Stonewall Inn swelled with protesters also angry over the election.

Williams was pushed after he tried to step in between demonstrators and officers.

“That space had already been cleared and I didn’t understand why they continued to shove people back and that’s when I got caught up trying to understand what was going on,” he said.

The public advocate is part of a growing number of voices concerned about the NYPD’s response.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was questioned on WNYC Friday about police tactics.

“We’ve seen ample evidence of unfortunately, that in a very small number of people but a meaningful number of people are not there for peaceful purposes,” he said.

The mayor said that protest video do not tell the full picture.