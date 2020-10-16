New York area accounts for 54 of 170 recent ICE arrests

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As Mayor Bill de Blasio attempts to stop ICE agents from identifying themselves as members of the NYPD, ICE announced that they’ve made another set of arrests in the tri-state area following targeted enforcement in ‘Sanctuary’ jurisdictions.

The New York area accounts for 54 of the 170 most recent ICE arrests.

BREAKING: ICE arrested 54 people in New York metro area following targeted enforcement in ‘Sanctuary’ jurisdictions, an official confirmed.



It carried out targeted enforcement from October 3 – October 9.@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/nsOfBdkPFB — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) October 16, 2020

Immigration and customs enforcement singled out arrests made in the Bronx and Queens of undocumented immigrants who had been accused of sexual offenses among the 170 arrests.

“Last fiscal year, 86% of people arrested by ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges. ICE focuses its resources on those who pose the greatest threat to public safety. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to keep these individuals off the streets,” said Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf.

ICE claimed that more than 80% of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges at the time of arrest.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he wants federal immigration authorities to ban its officers from portraying themselves as local police, saying the practice drive victims and witnesses of crime “into the shadows and create fear.”

The New York City mayor sent a letter Friday to acting head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement citing several reports of ICE agents mispresenting themselves as members of the New York City Police Department.

There have been protests held against ICE agents identifying as NYPD.

PIX11 News’ Cristian Benavides also contributed to the story.