New Rochelle residents get mixed signals when it comes to damage clean up and power restoration

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Utilities all across the tri-state region are facing monumental challenges following Tropical Storm Isaias, with wind damage not seen since Hurricane Sandy.

But Con Edison is in a field of its own in terms of the job ahead, with an estimated 73,000 customers in Westchester County alone still without power as of Thursday evening.

Tim Cawley is President of Con Ed, and said Thursday homeowners need to brace for another few days of darkness.

“We are focused wholly — the whole corporation — on this effort,” he said. “We have over a thousand workers supplemented by over 670 mutual aid workers. These are folks that come in from other areas.”

But in the neighborhoods of New Rochelle, including the area near Bon Air Avenue, there are trees down everywhere and power out for long stretches.

Residents with no power are getting mixed signals.

“It’s not clear at all,” said Max Berger, who lives in the area. “I’ve personally been driving around the neighborhood, stopping at every Con Ed truck we see, asking the different people what’s going in here. The gardener says he’s gotta wait until the wires are gone before they can take the tree, and then the other guys are saying ‘we gotta wait until the tree is gone before we can take the wires.'”