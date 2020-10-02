New pier and river project opens at Hudson River Park

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Open space and parks are always essential in the city and certainly during the pandemic.

The first new pier in a decade opened this week at Hudson River Park at Pier 26.

It features benches and a ball court. The centerpiece is a river project the features a look at the city’s original coastline.

On the ride deck, visitors can see the tides roll in and roll out.

Construction started in 2018. The four-mile, 550-acre park is a partnership created by state law between New York and the city.