New photo released of suspect in Rick Moranis assault: police

NEW YORK — Police have released a new photo of the man suspected of an unprovoked attack on Emmy-winning comedian and actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side Friday.

Police confirmed a 67-year-old man was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street when an unidentified man hit him in the head with a closed fist Thursday around 7:24 a.m.

The victim was Moranis, sources later confirmed. The beloved ’80s actor is known for roles in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Ghostbusters” and “Spaceballs,” among others.

Moranis was knocked to the ground by the punch, and suffered pain to his head, back and right hip, police said.

He traveled to a hospital by private means and was evaluated, according to police.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of the attack were released by police. The images appear to show a man wearing a dark-colored “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt.

In a statement to Deadline, Moranis — who has worked sparingly over the last two decades — “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.