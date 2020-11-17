New NYPD unit, made up mostly of female detectives, works with families impacted by violent crime

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As the NYPD continues to reform, the head of the Detectives Bureau put a new team in place to go deeper, past the cold facts of crime statistics, and work with the families traumatized by the loss of loved ones.

When the crime scene tape comes down, officers from the new Families of Homicide Victims Liaison Unit keep working the case. The units, made up mostly of female detectives, policesin a different way—with a gentler touch.

Detective Alicia Arquer and Officer Candice Negron provide families impacted by violence with a wide range of support. In most cases, these families have no place to turn.

When a fatal shooting happened in a Jackson Heights apartment, Arquer helped the residents find a new place to live. She and other officers also helped with the funeral.

The entire time the team stays in contact with the detectives investigating the case, keeping the families updated.

The unit is the brainchild of Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison..

“I thought it was extremely important for the Detectives Bureau to get back in contact with family members,” Harrison said. “There’s nothing worse in the world than losing a loved one and to make it even worse is when we’re not notifying them regarding the status of the case.”

And their work does not stop here — the team is also as part of the Gang Liaison Unit — identifying teens under 17 who may be affiliated with gangs or going down the wrong path…

“Parents don’t always know what their kids are into,” Harrison said. Going out and letting the parents know, or the guardians know, ‘hey, you’re kid’s going down a troubled path,’ can help a lot of the violence you’re seeing throughout the city.”

The unit pulls from community resources and, by hand selecting this team, Harrison said he hope to strengthen that police and community relationship.