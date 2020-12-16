New NY law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo bans the sale or display of Confederate flags, swastikas and other “symbols of hate” on state property including the state fairgrounds.

In his bill-signing memo, Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic and other intolerant behavior.

First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams said the law is likely to be held unconstitutional.

Cuomo acknowledged in his signing memo that certain “technical changes” will be needed in the law to make sure free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution aren’t violated.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

@PIX11News on Twitter