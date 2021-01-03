New members of Congress representing New York sworn in

WASHINGTON— Congress convened for the first time in 2021 Sunday and there were two groundbreaking swearing in ceremonies for new members from New York.

The swearing in of the 117th Congress was like none other: it happened in the middle of a pandemic with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden still being debated by both House and Senate Republicans.

The New York delegation is seeing lots of changes as well with Republican Andrew Garbarino replacing longtime Long Island Republican Congressmen Peter King upon his retirement.

New York also sent the first two openly gay Black members to Congress.

Mondaire Jones, 33, replaced Westchester Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who also retired.

“Growing up poor, Black and gay, I never imagined I’d be elected,” Jones, a Democrat from the 17th Congressional District, told PIX11 News.

Jones joins Ritchie Torres, also openly gay, from the Bronx and both said their experiences growing up will help them push for change.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would go from public housing in the Bronx to the House of Representatives,” Torres, a Democrat elected to represent the 15th Congressional District, told PIX11 News:

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is declining to say much about the effort by a growing number of Republicans in the House and the Senate to overturn the presidential election.

A group of them plan to vote against certain state electors on Wednesday.

Among the newest Republicans is Nicole Malliatakis of Staten Island, who ousted incumbent Max Rose.

“I have written to Nancy Pelosi asking her to initiate an investigation into voter fraud,” Maliatakis told PIX11 News. “There are witnesses, allegations, and testimony. I have not heard back. Right now, there are too many questions on how this election was conducted.”