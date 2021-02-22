New letter shines light on alleged conspiracy to kill Malcolm X

NEW YORK — A newly released letter claims the NYPD and the FBI were involved in the 1965 death of Malcolm X.

The letter was released by a relative of Ray Wood. Wood was an undercover NYPD officer at the time.

“He lived in constant fear over 46 years worried about what the NYPD and the FBI would do to him and his family if he had told the dark secrets,” cousin Reggie Wood said.

The letter reads in part, “My job was to was to infiltrate civil rights organizations throughout New York City, to find evidence of criminal activity, so the FBI could discredit and arrest its leaders.”

His cousin said part of that infiltration involved Malcolm X.

“He conspired to help the NYPD assassinate Malcolm X,” Reggie Wood explained.

In the letter, Ray Wood said his NYPD bosses ordered him to lure members of Malcolm X’s security team into committing a federal crime. They were arrested by the FBI just days before Malcolm X was gunned down inside the Audobon Ballroom in Washington Heights. Ray Wood also said he was inside the Audobon Ballroom at the time of the shooting.

Malcolm X’s family is now calling for action.

“Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabaz

While three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of Malcolm X’s killing, concerns were renewed last year after the release of the Netflix series, “Who Killed Malcolm X.”

The case is now being re-investigated in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office — by the same team that exonerated the Central Park Five. Their probe is active and ongoing.

The NYPD said they’ve turned over any evidence pertaining to the case to Manhattan DA investigators.