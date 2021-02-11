New legislation protects NYC health care workers from discrimination, harassment

NEW YORK — The New York City Council passed a bill Thursday that would create an advisory board to help improve conditions for city health care workers.

The board will monitor and address issues of harassment and discrimination based on gender and race for all hospital staffers.

“Even two years ago, this would not have gotten the attention that it now is getting,” Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal said during a press conference Thursday. “Thank goodness for so many people listening to the, to the cries for help.”

Dorothy Ouzidane of the League of Women Voters believes “such an advisory board would add pressure to executives to follow through on equity and anti discrimination work.”

Rosenthal also sponsored a resolution passed Thursday, which urges medical schools in New York State to teach their students about implicit bias. The training would help future doctors identify any stereotypes that they may unknowingly hold that could impact the care they give to patients.