Young NJ filmmaker hopes to inspire during trying times

NEWARK — Adrian Woodard II is not an average college student.

He’s on a mission to inspire others.

He developed a love for directing while in middle-school when his class went on a field trip to watch Spike Lee filming a movie in Newark.

Now the 20-year-old is fulfilling his childhood dream. Out of over 900 entries, he took home the grand prize of 20,000 dollars in the Faith Counts’ Film Your Faith Video Competition.

Faith Counts is a nonprofit, non-denominational organization aimed at promoting the value of faith. Participants were asked to show — in two minutes or less — how “faith changes lives, relationships and communities for the better.” Woodard answered the call with short, Keeping Faith, which addresses internal struggles he and so many others face during the COVID-19 crisis.

As a communication major with an emphasis in film, Woodard wore many different hats including writer, actor, director, and cinematographer. When it came to filming the project, he called on close family and friends to help bring his vision to light.

He says he plans to invest his winnings into his film company Korrosive Films, along with stocks and a donation to his church.

