Wyckoff police juvenile bureau investigating teen trespassing at Abma’s Farm

WYCKOFF, N.J. — Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff offers a petting zoo for small children, but at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, teens broke in and allegedly abused the animals.

The barnyard remained closed Monday so a veterinarian could come in and check all the animals.

“Somebody tipped us off they were in the petting zoo,” said Valerie Abma, part of a fourth generation farming family.

Avma said someone sent a photo of a teen girl riding a donkey that was posted on Snapchat.

When the family came outside, they spotted two teen boys trying to steal a table.

“As soon as we were distracted for a second they just booked it and ran off,” said Abma.

They found gates in the barnyard open and the animals were all on edge. The donkey in the picture is miniature and not meant to hold much weight.

“This is our home and livelihood, we don’t want this to happen,” said Abma.

They’ve done a full inventory and nothing is missing. Two animals that ran away because the teens left gates open have been found.

“We were gonna feed them and heard what happened, just terrible,” said Morty Ness, who was turned away today along with his 3-year-old daughter.