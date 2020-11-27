Wrong-way crash on Jersey Turnpike leaves 6 injured

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man who was driving the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike collided head-on with a minivan on Thanksgiving night, leaving three adults and three young children injured.

New Jersey state police say the crash occurred near Exit 2 on the highway in Woolwich Township.

A 26-year-old Sellersville, Pennsylvania man was driving a car southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided with a minivan carrying an Edison couple and their three children.

A 36-year-old woman in the minivan and two of her children — ages 6 and 11 — were seriously injured, along with the Pennsylvania man.

The woman’s husband and their 8-year-old child were treated for minor injuries.

