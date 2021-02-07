Woman trying to take photo falls off Hoboken pier into icy Hudson River

by: Associated Press

A New York Waterway ferry plows through ice on the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Jan. 11, 2018.

HOBOKEN, N.J.— A woman who went onto a closed New Jersey pier to try to take a picture was rescued after falling through a gap into the icy water of the Hudson River over the weekend, authorities said.

Chief Ken Ferrante, of the Hoboken Police Department, said the 24-year-old Berkeley Heights woman climbed a fence near Pier 13 but didn’t see gaps between the pier and the dock due to darkness and snow, plunging more than 10 feet into the water early Saturday.

An officer reported the woman submerged to her waist. Officers stabilized her with two water rescue bags and used a rope to lift her to safety.

