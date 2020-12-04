Woman fatally shot in Jersey City: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY — A woman is dead after being shot in Jersey City Friday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
The incident took place near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a female in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue in Jersey City. More information to follow.— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 5, 2020
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the shooting.