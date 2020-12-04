Woman fatally shot in Jersey City: prosecutor

PASSAIC, N.J. --- A Clifton man has been indicted for sending threatening text messages that prosecutors called "terroristic" to the police chief of the city of Paterson, Passaic County officials said Thursday.

Stefan Keco, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of terroristic threats for sending the messages to Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, Passaic County Prosecutor Cmelia M. Valdes said in a statement..