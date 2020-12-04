Woman fatally shot in Jersey City: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY — A woman is dead after being shot in Jersey City Friday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The incident took place near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the shooting.

