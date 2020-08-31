3 dead, including child, in Newark crash: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J.— Three people, including a child, were killed in a crash in Newark Sunday night, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Broad Street in Newark around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Preliminary investigation determined a Honda traveling southbound on Broad Street hit a Mazda, traveling north, causing it to hit a Toyota.

A passenger in the Honda, 77-year-old Elba Galarza, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A rear-seat passenger of the Mazda, 11-year-old Clarise Pizcha, was also pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver of the Mazda, 35-year-old Rosa Lojalema, was pronounced dead early Monday, according to authorities.

Five others were injured in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Correction: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office initially reported the child and woman were related. The story has since been updated.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn