3 dead, including child, in Newark crash: officials

NEWARK, N.J.— Three people, including a child, were killed in a crash in Newark Sunday night, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Broad Street in Newark around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Preliminary investigation determined a Honda traveling southbound on Broad Street hit a Mazda, traveling north, causing it to hit a Toyota.

A passenger in the Honda, 77-year-old Elba Galarza, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A rear-seat passenger of the Mazda, 11-year-old Clarise Pizcha, was also pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver of the Mazda, 35-year-old Rosa Lojalema, was pronounced dead early Monday, according to authorities.

Five others were injured in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Correction: Essex County Prosecutor’s Office initially reported the child and woman were related. The story has since been updated.