Woman, child found dead in NJ pond, authorities say

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOONTON, N.J. — An adult woman and an 11-year-old child were found dead in a New Jersey body of water Tuesday officials said, with another young child found alive at the scene.

Authorities investigated the discovery at Boonton Pond where the bodies were found Tuesday at about 5:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park for a report of an unattended child, a 6-year-old boy crying for his mother, officials said.

When searching the area, they discovered the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The unattended boy was found unharmed, police said.

The identities of the individuals had not been released as of early Wednesday morning and their relationship was unclear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Several German Shepherds abandoned in NJ

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss