Woman, child found dead in NJ pond, authorities say

BOONTON, N.J. — An adult woman and an 11-year-old child were found dead in a New Jersey body of water Tuesday officials said, with another young child found alive at the scene.

Authorities investigated the discovery at Boonton Pond where the bodies were found Tuesday at about 5:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park for a report of an unattended child, a 6-year-old boy crying for his mother, officials said.

When searching the area, they discovered the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The unattended boy was found unharmed, police said.

The identities of the individuals had not been released as of early Wednesday morning and their relationship was unclear.