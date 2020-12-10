Woman arrested for shooting at cops after police chase ends on NJ highway: officials

Police activity on I-287 in New Jersey

Police activity on the northbound side of I-287 in Bergen County, New Jersey on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — An Alabama woman is facing multiple charges in New Jersey after a police chase ended with her shooting at cops trying to arrest her early Wednesday, state police said.

According to officials, a Ringwood Borough police officer observed a Ford Explorer parked in Ringwood State Park around 5:30 a.m.

While the officer was talking to driver Lakisha Maldonado, 30, she drove off unexpectedly, causing injury to the cop, authorities said.

Another local officer attempted to stop the woman but she continued to flee, taking police on a chase onto Interstate 287 North, officials said.

The SUV eventually became disabled along the highway in Mahwah Township.

When Ringwood officers approached Maldonado’s vehicle in an attempt to arrest her, the woman took out a handgun and fired three rounds, state police said. None of the cops were struck.

Authorities said Maldonado was arrested at the scene.

The incident resulted in a long stretch of I-287 northbound lanes being shut down Wednesday morning, resulting in extensive traffic delays.

She was charged in Bergen County with attempted murder, eluding, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, according to state police.

Officialss aid Maldonado faces additional charges in Passaic County.

State police said early Thursday that the incident remained under investigation.

