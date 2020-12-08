Woman, 2 men wounded in Paterson, NJ shooting: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting on a Paterson street Monday afternoon.

Paterson police officers were dispatched just before 3 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found a two men at the location, age 39 and 63, who both sustained gunshot wounds. While cops were canvassing the area, they were flagged down by a third victim, a 40-year-old woman who had also been wounded, officials said.

All three victims were rushed to a local hospital for treatment where one remains in critical condition, according to authorities. It was not made clear which victim was listed in critical condition.

Officials said early Tuesday that the investigation was active and ongoing. No arrest had been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

