What’s impeding New Jersey’s cannabis amendment?

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation’s medical marijuana dispensary, trims leaves off marijuana plants in the company’s grow house in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to establish a new recreational marijuana marketplace, which voters overwhelmingly approved on the ballot earlier in the month, but differed in key details. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Year’s Day deadline until New Jersey’s constitutional amendment authorizing recreational marijuana is fast approaching, along with the final scheduled legislative voting session of the year.

But New Jersey’s Democratic-led Legislature finds itself at an impasse over measures decriminalizing marijuana.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and legislators say they reached an agreement on setting up a recreational marketplace, but haven’t disclose details.

Legislators have penciled in Dec. 17 for the final voting sessions of the year.

On Jan. 1, the amendment that passed with support from two-thirds of the voters takes effect.

But lawmakers say their impasse has to do with psychedelic mushrooms.

