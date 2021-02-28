What can, can’t you do with cannabis in NJ now?

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is now voter approved and in effect under legislation signed last week by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

New Jersey residents voted by a 2-to-1 margin in November to join 14 other states and the District of Columbia with legal marijuana for recreational use.

Only those 21 and older can legally possess and use the drug.

But there are a lot of ins and outs to consider.

You can’t buy marijuana anywhere just yet, but it’s no longer a violation of state law to have 6 ounces of less or marijuana or about three-fifths of an ounce of hashish.