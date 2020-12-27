Whale carcass washes ashore at NJ beach on Christmas

The ocean is pictured in this filephoto. (PIX11)

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. — The carcass of a dead humpback whale washed ashore at a New Jersey beach on Christmas after a storm, authorities said.

The whale, thought to be as big as 20 feet, was first spotted on the beach at Barnegat Light two days ago, drawing onlookers Christmas Day and again Saturday.

The Brigantine-based Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it’s unclear how the animal died.

Director Bob Schoelkopf said any work would likely have to wait until state employees return Monday, and an additional challenge is that the carcass has become too tough to handle after being exposed to below-freezing temperatures.

