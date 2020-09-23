Website names NJ 4th happiest state in US; NY 17th

NEW YORK — According to one website, folks in the Garden State are some of the happiest in the country.

WalletHub named “2020’s Happiest States in America” Wednesday. New Jersey finished 4th in the survey, with New York finishing in 17th.

The survey was determined by three categories: Emotional & Physical Well-Being; Work Environment; and Community & Environment. There were several metrics within those three categories.

New Jersey finished top in a list of “lowest number of adults with depression,” tied for first with New York for “lowest suicide rate,” the third lowest divorce rate and tops of the overall “Emotional & Physical Well-Being” category.

New York finished third in lowest number of adults with depression in addition to a low suicide rate. However, New York was in the bottom 10 in Work Environment and Community & Environment.

You can read the entire list here.

