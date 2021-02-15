Video: Transformer explodes in Hoboken, leaving thousands without power

A transformer exploded in Hoboken, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — More than 15,000 people were without power in New Jersey Monday night, with video showing a transformer explosion in Hoboken.

The scene was caught on cellphone video by Suzanne Preston, who captured both the transformer explosion as well as a live wire sparking in the street.

More than 30,000 New Jerseyans were without power Monday evening, though by late Monday night, power had been restored to almost all affected customers, Hoboken officials said.

“Power has been fully restored in Hoboken,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla wrote on Twitter just before 11 p.m.

Not all of the reported outages were necessarily related to this one incident.

More power outages are possible as a winter storm makes its way through the area, seemingly unrelated to Monday night’s transformer emergency.

