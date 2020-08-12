Video: Quick-thinking NJ cops save the life of choking infant

New Jersey

Summit NJ cops save life of choking baby

Body-camera video shows the moments police officers in Summit, New Jersey, saved the life of a choking infant on July 5, 2020.

SUMMIT, N.J. — Dramatic body-camera footage shows the moment quick-thinking police officers in New Jersey saved the life of a choking baby.

According to Summit Police, the scary incident happened back on July 5 when officers responded to a report of an infant that was choking and unable to breathe.

The video showed the cops run up to the mother who was standing at the curb, holding her unresponsive baby.

Police said the child was visibly turning blue and unable to cry, scream or breathe.

The distressed mom told the cops, “I was just giving him vitamins,” as they took the baby from her arms.

One of the officers immediately began administering back blows and chest thrusts to the infant, in an effort to dislodge the object.

After continuing their efforts, the object was dislodged from the infant’s airway and the baby was able to breathe again, police said.

The child was taken to an area hospital for observation and has since made a full recovery, according to authorities.

