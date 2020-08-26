Video: Hundreds converge for Newark flash mob

NEWARK, NJ — Video released Wednesday shows hundreds converge in Newark for a flash mob that was dispersed by police.

The organizer, a man from Avenel, promoted the flash mob on social media. Police rushed to Edison Place and Mulberry Street late Saturday night and spotted drivers speeding, popping wheelies and doing tire burnouts, officials said. Officers issued 57 summonses.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said more summons would be issued.

“And for those who fled and think they got away with it, they can look for summonses in the mail, too, because their plates were captured on the city’s surveillance cameras as they were committing motor vehicle violations,” he said. “I want each and every one of those drivers to know that we will not tolerate them coming into Newark and creating a public safety hazard of any kind.”

Charges included reckless driving, careless driving, failing to maintain a lane, noisy muffler, unsafe lane change, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident and failure to wear seatbelt.

“Hundreds of people from other towns thought they could come into our city and takeover our streets,” Ambrose said. “They were sadly mistaken because they were caught and issued fines.”

