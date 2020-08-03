VIDEO: NJ federal judge speaks out after son killed, husband wounded in shooting

Still from a video statement released by federal judge Esther Salas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — U.S. District Judge Esther Salas spoke out in an emotional video Monday, just two weeks after a shooting at her family’s New Jersey home left her son dead and husband wounded.

Watch the judge’s statement in full:

Salas’ 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed and her husband, Mark Anderl, was seriously injured in the July 19 shooting at the New Brunswick home. Salas was reportedly in the basement when they were gunned down at the family’s front door.

In the video, Salas describes how the family had just spent the weekend celebrating her son’s 20th birthday with some of his college friends.

Salas also called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the attack.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to them or their families harm.

Authorities said men’s rights lawyer Roy Den Hollander, 69, shot and killed fellow attorney Marc Angelucci in California days before he attacked the federal judge’s family in New Jersey and then died by suicide a day later.

Hollander was found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound a day after the New Jersey shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators told the AP that suspect Roy Den Hollander had compiled information on about a dozen women judges, including Judge Esther Salas.

Hollander was a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer, officials said. He had previously received media attention, including appearances on Fox News and Comedy Central, for lawsuits challenging perceived infringements of “men’s rights.”

At least one of those cases landed in front of Salas — a 2015 class action lawsuit in which Hollander attacked the men’s only status of the U.S. military draft.

Officials have not revealed an exact motive in the attack on Salas’ family.