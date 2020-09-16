Video: Driver rams vehicle into East Brunswick school door

Police are searching for the driver who rammed their vehicle into an East Brunswick school door.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.— Authorities are searching for the person who drove a vehicle into a New Jersey school’s main entrance early Tuesday.

Officers responded to Bowne Munro Elementary School in East Brunswick to find the main entrance to the school pushed in. Several windows on the front door were also broken, East Brunswick police said.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored Jeep entered the school parking lot and parked near the school’s front entrance around 4:30 a.m..

The vehicle then waited for about eight minutes then began to leave, police said.

As the vehicle began to travel toward the exit, it stopped, reversed, and drove forward into the school’s front doors, according to authorities.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle push into the school’s doors before reversing and driving away.

More: https://t.co/NQcdnhrFOw pic.twitter.com/Nqh8qpFOfJ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 16, 2020

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident or similar incidents, please contact Det. Brian Adams (732-390-6990 or badams@ebpd.net). Anonymous confidential tips are accepted by dialing 732-4EBTIPS (328477) or by emailing ‪tips@ebpd.net‬.