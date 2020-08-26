Unemployed NJ residents could get $300 weekly under FEMA program

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey will submit an application for the FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program, Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said Wednesday.

The state will apply for the $300 weekly payment level because it cannot afford the $400 weekly payment level,Asaro-Angelo said. The qualifications for the FEMA program are more narrow than for those who received the $600 federal pandemic relief payment, so not everyone will be eligible.

About 800,000 claimants in New Jersey qualify for this federal assistance. Officials expect New Jersey to be approved for the program in the next few days but Asaro-Angelo estimates qualifying recipients won’t receive a payment until October.

Since the funding is coming from FEMA and not the federal Department of Labor, Asaro-Angelo said it will take longer to disperse the payments because there is no existing infrastructure for FEMA and the state Departments of Labor to work together in this capacity.

“It will not be easy or quick to get the money into the pockets of those who need them,” Asaro-Angelo said.

Once available, qualifying claimants will likely receive a one-time retroactive lump sum payment of $900 for Aug. 1, 8 and 15.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy renewed his call for Congress to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit that expired in July. On a state level, $14 billion in unemployment insurance has been distributed to over 1.3 million workers over the last 20 weeks.