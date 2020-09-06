Unemployed New Jersey residents to get extra $300 per week under FEMA grant

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved New Jersey for a grant that will allow the state to pay out hundreds of additional benefits a week to unemployed residents.

Unemployed New Jersey residents will get $300 extra a week under the Lost Wages Assistance program. The state applied for the grant in late August.

About 800,000 claimants in New Jersey will qualify for the assistance, but Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said they likely won’t receive the extra money until October.

“It will not be easy or quick to get the money into the pockets of those who need them,” Asaro-Angelo said.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available for people who lost wages because of the pandemic. States are required to apply for the benefits.

“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans,” the agency stated.