Two Newark police officers accused of stealing property while on duty: officials

New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Two Newark cops have been accused of unlawfully entering a home and stealing property while on duty, according to officials.

Newark Police Officers Tiasha Wright and Bianca White have been charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit both offenses, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Officials said the crimes occurred on Aug. 31 after the officers, along with other Newark cops, entered a residence in the area of Sunset Avenue based on Officer Wright’s report of suspicious activity at the location.

While inside investigating the first-floor apartment, Officer White took a charger and a large package of Poland Spring bottled water and placed them in her marked patrol vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

After the scene was cleared, as the two officers sat in their patrol car, they decided to go back inside to steal a large Bluetooth speaker, officials said.

Wright allegedly pried open the door, took the speaker and put it in the police vehicle.

“We will continue to hold police officers accountable for their unlawful actions,” Acting Prosecutor Stephens said in a statement. “The officers in this case violated their oath and the public trust that comes with it.”

Both officers have been suspended without pay.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said.

