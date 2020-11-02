Trump caravan on Garden State Parkway was ‘silly and dangerous’: Gov. Murphy

GSPCaravanForTrump

With just days to go before the election, caravans of cars flying Trump flags caused a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway around Cheesequake and Lakewood. (Credit: Maddyyypryor/Twitter)

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Supt. Patrick Callahan had some harsh words on Monday for supporters of President Donald Trump who caused a traffic nightmare in New Jersey on Sunday.

Caravans of cars flying Trump flags caused a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway around Cheesequake and Lakewood. Police said it caused a 5-mile backup.

Callahan said state troopers took quick action to clear up the traffic jam. He called the caravan “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.”

“There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard but when they endanger the lives of those out there traveling on our highways and byways there really is no excuse for it,” Callahan said Monday during a coronavirus briefing.

Murphy also chimed in during the briefing, calling the incident “silly and dangerous.”

“Silly because I don’t know what that accomplished,” Murphy said, adding that Trump supporters would be more effective caravaning in a swing state like Pennsylvania.

Murphy said he welcomes protests of all kinds in New Jersey but it must be done safely and what happened on Sunday put other people who were not part of the caravan in harm’s way.

Callahan said he has spoken with the Department of Transportation commissioner about videos of the incident and enforcement actions are being followed up on by state trooper detectives.

If investigators obtain enough evidence and are able to identify the lead vehicles that caused the traffic jam, Callahan said summonses could be issued.

