Trump approves Isaias disaster declaration for New Jersey

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey Friday for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents can now get FEMA reimbursement from the storm, which left over a million New Jerseyans alone without power.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the decision Friday.

Just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump, who’s approved a Disaster Declaration for NJ for Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused millions in damages and left over one million without power. Towns in storm-ravaged areas will now be eligible for FEMA reimbursement. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 11, 2020

According to a White House press release, the declaration offers federal funding to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in the counties of Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, and Salem.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by New Jersey and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.