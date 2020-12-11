Trump approves Isaias disaster declaration for New Jersey

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump and Phil Murphy

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey Friday for damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents can now get FEMA reimbursement from the storm, which left over a million New Jerseyans alone without power.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the decision Friday.

According to a White House press release, the declaration offers federal funding to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in the counties of Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, and Salem.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by New Jersey and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

Undocumented workers rally for stimulus funds

Juvenile killed in dog attack, officials say

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

NJ fire 100% contained, officials say

NJ brush fire was a 'very, very near catastrophe'

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state