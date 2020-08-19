Tornado warning expires for Monmouth County in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Update: A tornado warning issued for Monmouth County in New Jersey was allowed to expire just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The warning was initially issued just after 10 a.m. by the National Weather Service.

According to NWS, a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Those in the effected area are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their home or a sturdy building and to avoid windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the county at the same time was also allowed to expire.