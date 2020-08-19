Possible tornado investigated after wild weather downs trees, causes power outages in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LINCROFT, N.J. — A tree service company deployed several pieces of equipment and personnel Wednesday to Greengrove Court in the Lincroft section of Middletown.

That’s how much work is involved in pulling a tree from inside a home at the end of this quiet cul-de-sac, the result of a suspected tornado. National Weather Service officials are investigating a report of a tornado in the New Jersey neighborhood Wednesday.

There is strong evidence based on radar that there was rotation in the storm indicating a tornado in the Monmouth County.

The evidence was on display in Lincroft, where one couple was experiencing damage on move-in day to their new house.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It has since expired.

According to NWS, a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. They will reach an official conclusion on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the county at the same time, but has since expired.

Hundreds of New Jersey residents reported power outages after the storm passed through the tri-state region Wednesday.

About 2,026 Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) customers reported power outages as of 3 p.m. Earlier, the company reported more than 5,000 were without power.

PSE&G said about 41 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. The utility company earlier reported over 2,000 customers had no power.

Downed trees and wires have also been reported in several neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service.

The outages come about two weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, leaving millions without power for days. New Jersey was heavily affected by the storm. Statewide, the state’s three largest power companies reported outages affecting more than 1.3 million customers at one point.

